Families are invited to enjoy a weekend of free entertainment and activities at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Alrewas site will host the Great Garden Party on Bank Holiday weekends from 29th April to 1st May and 6th to 8th May.

There will be live music, games, crafts, poetry workshops and performances of the Garden Bugs Ball, a new theatrical production featuring a cast of colourful characters.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“With two long weekends of themed activities, there are many creative and invigorating ways for visitors to explore the memorials, gardens and woodlands at the arboretum. “The Great Garden Party is a fantastic opportunity for families to create special memories within the inspirational setting of our gardens and woodlands.” Rachel Smith, National Memorial Arboretum

Families can also take part in a bug trail – costing £2.50 per person – which invites them to help Queen Bee find her friends hidden around the arboretum.

Entry to the Great Garden Party at the National Memorial Arboretum is free. More information on the event is available here.