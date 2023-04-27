Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Leomansley ward.

James Blackman (Labour)

“I’m really excited about making Lichfield an even better place for all of us.

“I truly believe that by supporting local businesses and being mindful of environmental issues, we can make a real difference.

“I’m personally dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and finding ways to improve the circular economy, and I’ve even implemented these practices in my own businesses.

“I’ve been a strong advocate for a level playing field for SMEs and started a campaign Pay in 30 Days, during my time as president of the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce.

“As a part of that role, I also helped create Future Faces in Lichfield, which supports the next generation of business professionals.

“I’m committed to working with the community to address any concerns about anti-social behaviour and economic growth.

“I believe we all deserve a fairer, safer, greener Lichfield, and I’m looking forward to achieving this together with you.”

Jamie Checkland (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Jamie Christie (Liberal Democrats)

“My wife and I moved from London to Lichfield in 2014 and I joined the local Liberal Democrats shortly after that.

“Over the last few years, with my Lib Dem colleagues, I have helped residents with issues including parking, road safety and anti-social noise levels.

“For the last three years, I have chaired a local residents’ association, where our most recent success has been the campaign to redevelop the Angel Croft site on Beacon Street.

“If elected, I want to continue working closely with local residents, as I think this is the best way to get things done and improve the city.

“In my day job, I lecture at a university here in the Midlands. In my spare time, I like running and chess but I’m mediocre at both.

“I live in the Leomansley ward with my wife and three children.”

Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green Party)

“I have lived in Leomansley for just under 20 years with my family. I run a financial consultancy that supports businesses that operate in the green energy sector.

“I am passionate about local people of all ages obtaining local support and services. I have volunteered for many local organisations such as Scouting and sports clubs. I am currently trustee for Lichfield Cathedral Chorus and a mental wellbeing charity, Apollo.

“I want to see an end to the usual polarised politics seen in local government across the country and the starts of all parties working to a common goal – immediate service and long-term benefit to all residents rather than the short-term interests of the few.”

Sally Gilbert (Conservatives)

“I’ve lived and worked in Lichfield for 30 years of which the last 19 have been in Leomansley.

“I’m married with two children who attend local schools. I was chair of Darwin Hall for many years, instrumental in securing the outside space for the hall and made numerous improvements.

“Working at the hall allowed me to meet many of our community and understand local issues.

“If elected I want to ensure Leomansley remains a lovely place to live, that residents feel safe, encourage a sense of community and be accessible to all.

“I hope to tackle the parking problems and look for measures to keep crime low.

“I’ll work very hard for you and Lichfield to ensure it continues to be a city in which we all want to live.”

Richard Henshaw (Liberal Democrats)

“I am a retired GP and have lived on Christchurch Lane for 30 years. I’ve been a member of Lichfield Liberal Democrats since 2017 having been a lifelong Conservative but by then dismayed by their surrender to Brexit and marked shift to the right.

“If elected I would be joining other experienced and sensible Lib Dem councillors in steering the council towards improving what’s best for our delightful city in terms of amenities and housing and spending money sensibly and carefully.

“I feel that we should increase tax for higher earners for the next few years to increase funding on social care as so many of our citizens are disabled and disadvantaged and inadequately cared for.

“I have an enthusiasm (along with fellow members of Lichfield Rail Promotion Group) to restore the Lichfield to Burton rail passenger service, especially as we now suffer increased congestion on the A38 from the HS2 project whose costs need to be brought under control.”

Andy Smith (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Benjamin Watkins (Labour)

“I have lived for 16 years in Lichfield. I have stood as a Labour candidate in the last two district and county council elections and am proud now to stand in Leomansley ward.

“My main pledges for Leomansley if elected will be personal safety through reducing crime rates in the area, reducing missed waste bin collections, ensuring members of the community have access to their local GP surgery and ensuring the open spaces are well maintained mainly Beacon Park.

“As a keen cyclist, I will pursue the opportunity for the extension of the McLean way on the disused railway line to make up a cycle way from Walsall to Lichfield first proposed by a Labour county councillor in the city.”