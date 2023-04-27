Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Little Aston and Stonnall ward.

Ruth Graham (Independent)

“I stand as an independent because I work for the community, rather than as a representative of central government, implementing ‘top down’ policies without question.

“I want more transparency on how our council tax is spent. I want more personal accountability (and visibility) from those making decisions on our behalf.

“I want to press for independent research and full public consultations on pertinent issues, before the money is spent.

“Of particular concern is the city’s Climate Action Plan which will ultimately limit everyone’s basic rights and freedoms.

“People need to know about and understand the real impacts of 15 minute cities and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) – all based on some very spurious research commissioned by central government.

“If you own a log burner, drive a car, or just wish to move freely without taxes and fines then vote Independent.”

Stuart Harrison (Labour)

“I have lived in Little Aston for seven years with my wife and two young children. I see the same faces in local government, and the same issues persist, and nothing changes for the better.

“I am determined to bring a fresh approach and ensure the voices of those people who are underrepresented are heard at Lichfield District Council.

“I have a wide range of experience in local and central government. I previously worked at the council for ten years managing the website and helping to put many of the council’s services online for the first time.

“I will bring my commitment and passion to the elected part of the council, helping Little Aston and Stonnall to become fairer, greener and safer places to live.”

Elizabeth Little (Independent)

“I have been a resident of Stonnall all my life and appreciate the life the rural village offers.

“I am a former member of the Conservative Party and have gone independent due to not wanting to continue being a party mandarin

“I have been involved in all aspects of village life from the playing fields, allotments, gardening guild to the parish council and support many businesses within the village.

“I am a qualified chemist and work in waste management and joined the councils back in 2015 to give something back and to make the villages and district a better place to live

“Should I be re-elected in May my focus will be on protection of green belt, working with local police to address crime issues and to strongly lobby the county and highways to address the unsafe entry and exit points of Stonnall.”

Joseph Powell (Conservatives)

“I have represented Little Aston (2003) and Stonnall (2015) and I am a governor at the local school.

“I have been involved in many planning issues, ranging from over development of buildings to HMO proposals.

“I have used my experience to achieve the best outcome for the ward.

“Traffic is a problem in the ward and by liaising with our county councillor measures are coming, and I have acted to reduce fly tipping and drug selling.”

Phil Whitehouse (Conservatives)

“I’ve lived in Stonnall for 30 years and as a local resident I’m proud to champion local issues.

“I’ve been chairman of SCAR since 2005, and fought for road safety here, as well as being a trustee of Stonnall Community Centre, a parish councillor and a member of The Shire Oak Quarry Liaison Group.

“I’m committed to public service and use my skills from working in the banking industry for 25 years and currently as a management consultant, to good effect.”