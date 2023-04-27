A Lichfield salon has joined a scheme which allows customers to spread kindness to others.

The Style Hut has signed up to the BillyChip initiative.

The scheme gives people the chance to buy a token which can be redeemed by homeless people and rough sleepers in coffee shops and takeaways.

Craig Joiner, owner of The Style Hut, said:

“We’ve now partnered with the amazing BillyChip charity – there are so many people sleeping rough, so if we can help in anyway then we will.” Craig Joiner, The Style Hut

Other businesses to join the scheme recently include Lichfield-based retailer Central Co-op.