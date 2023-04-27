A Lichfield salon has joined a scheme which allows customers to spread kindness to others.
The Style Hut has signed up to the BillyChip initiative.
The scheme gives people the chance to buy a token which can be redeemed by homeless people and rough sleepers in coffee shops and takeaways.
Craig Joiner, owner of The Style Hut, said:
“We’ve now partnered with the amazing BillyChip charity – there are so many people sleeping rough, so if we can help in anyway then we will.”Craig Joiner, The Style Hut
Other businesses to join the scheme recently include Lichfield-based retailer Central Co-op.