Children and young people in care across the region are benefiting from a new approach to fostering.

Together4Children is a partnership bringing together four local authority fostering services – including Staffordshire County Council – to deliver the Mockingbird project.

The programme provides extra support to foster carers and children alike, by creating a network of households to replicate the structure of an extended family.

A hub carer sits at the centre of these networks to offer friendship, support and guidance, as well as organising celebration events and fun outings.

Foster carer Shanice Evason said:

“Mockingbird has been an incredible source of support for our child, my husband and me. It has given us an additional opportunity to make friends with other foster carers. “We mutually support one another as though we are one big family. The hub carer, who is like our family’s grandparent figure, has been amazing.” Shanice Evason

Staffordshire hub carer, Jacquie Forrester, said:

“I am proud to be able to offer support to carers and their families when needed, even if it’s only a short telephone conversation. I am happy in the knowledge that they know I am there for them to support in any way I can. “It’s testament to us all that in such a short time, we have built solid relationships.” Jacquie Forrester

Anyone interested in finding out more about the programme or fostering for their local authority can find out more at www.together4children.co.uk/mockingbird.