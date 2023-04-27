A new ride making a splash at a local theme park this weekend.

Drayton Manor will unveil Thomas and Percy’s Submarine Splash on Saturday (29th April).

The baby flume features two mini drops and will arrive as part of the Thomas Land 15th anniversary celebrations.

Visitors will board at Brendam Docks to help Thomas and Percy deliver the submarine to Vicarstown Museum, with help from Harold the Helicopter.

Victoria Lynn, managing director at Drayton Manor, said:

“The arrival of Thomas and Percy’s Submarine Splash ride is an exciting milestone for Thomas Land as it celebrates its 15th anniversary. “We’re certain that Thomas fans across the Midlands and beyond will want to enter the immersive world of Thomas Land themselves.” Victoria Lynn, Drayton Manor

The new ride is the latest addition to the popular area of the theme park, with more than 10 million visitors to Thomas Land since it opened in 2008.

Julie Freeland, director at Mattel, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to expand upon the more than 25 rides and attractions at Thomas Land and offer new experiences for families to enjoy together. “With the addition of Thomas and Percy’s Submarine Splash, Thomas fans will be able to partake in even more immersive adventures with their favourite Thomas and Friends characters whether by land, air or sea.” Julie Freeland, Mattel

