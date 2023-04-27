Tickets are going on sale for a show at the Lichfield Garrick featuring one of the stars of hit TV programme SAS Who Dares Wins
Jason Fox – Life at the Limit will be at the city theatre on 16th January 2024.
The show will lift the lid on the life of a Special Forces soldier, detailing everything from gunfights, hostage rescues and daring escapes.
A spokesperson said:
“Life at the Limit is a breathtaking story of soldiering – a chronicle of operational bravery, adventure and courage on and off the battlefield.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £33 and will be on general sale tomorrow (28th April) via the Lichfield Garrick website.