Time is running out for players to enter a tennis competition in Lichfield.

The Mixed Vets Tournament will be held at Lichfield Friary LTC on 21st May.

Entry is £10 per couple with the competition expected to run from 10.30am to 5pm.

Male participants must be over 45, while female entrants must be over 40.

The closing date for entries is 6th May. More details on how to enter are available here.