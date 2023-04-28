People in Staffordshire are being asked to plan ahead for disruption to some medical services over the upcoming Bank Holidays.

GP practices and pharmacies may have reduced opening hours so the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board has said residents should take steps such as ordering repeat prescriptions in advance.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s important that everyone gets prepared ahead of the first of three May Bank Holidays by ordering and collecting any prescriptions in advance and ensuring you have enough medication to last if you’re away from home. “In the past, NHS 111 services have seen a significant increase in calls during Bank Holiday weekends from patients who have run out of their regular medication. “Members of the public can help reduce pressure on NHS services by re-stocking their medicines for minor ailments that they can purchase themselves and by ordering their repeat prescriptions in good time so that they do not run out of medicines during the holiday period. “Using NHS App is the best way to order your repeat medicines from your practice. “Taking daily medication is an important part of treatment for those with long-term health problems such as asthma and diabetes. People can be seriously ill if they run out of medicines and may need to be admitted to hospital, which can be avoided by ordering your prescription early.” Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board spokesperson

There will be three Bank Holidays this month – 1st May, 8th May and 29th May.