An independent local election candidate has had to halt her leaflet deliveries after an error was spotted on them.

Cllr Elizabeth Little is hoping to be re-elected for the Little Aston and Stonnall ward at Lichfield District Council.

But she told Lichfield Live she had had to temporarily halt deliveries of her election material.

“My leaflet sent out outlining my policies and including my photo was not compliant in the referencing small print at the bottom of the page – it read ‘produced by (agent) at (address)’ and mistakenly did not mention ‘on behalf of candidate Elizabeth Little’. “The complainant and all other residents whom have received my leaflet can rest assured I am a very happy this issue has been raised and will be corrected.” Cllr Liz Little

Cllr Little, who was de-selected by the Conservatives ahead of the local elections in a move she says was due to her position as “a woman of childbearing age”, said there were positives to take from the issue with her campaign literature being identified.

“It delights me that my leaflet is in fact being well read from the top to the very bottom and the questions that can be asked are not policy related. “I look forward to carrying out my election pledges and continuing in my work to make the area better in all areas, including my added emphasis on county highways lobbying efforts which is an area that has been severely underfunded and now, more than ever, becoming dangerous for all residents.” Cllr Liz Little