Labour say a “six point plan” unveiled by the Conservatives for the future of Lichfield and Burntwood fails to focus on local priorities.

Ahead of the local election on 4th May, the Tories say their proposals will help deliver a “better Lichfield district”.

The six points include:

Continue to keep council tax low

Create beautiful communities

Continue investing in high streets

Power up communities

Support local businesses

Open the Lichfield to Chasewater greenway

But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council, said the evidence demonstrated the Conservatives had not been able to deliver for local residents.

Councillor Norman said:

“After 24 years in control of Lichfield District Council, the Conservatives have run out of steam, run out of ideas and run out of money. “There is nothing in their 6-point plan to inspire confidence that the stagnation of recent years won’t continue.” Cllr Steve Norman

Unveiling his party’s local plans, Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative group, said local councillors had been creating real improvements for residents.

“As a nation we have battled the effects of Covid, welcomed refugees from a war in Europe and seen three changes of government. “Away from the national stage, your local councillors have been working tirelessly to improve both our council and our communities. We’re bringing a new cinema and leisure centre to the district, added new play areas in our parks, created a new business hub for 21 local small businesses and raised thousands for good causes through our community lottery. “Your local Conservative Councillors remain committed to keeping council tax low – this year we are able to freeze it at just £3.61 per week for an average property. “But there’s plenty more to do – we can improve as a council, there is more investment to attract, there are more high streets to improve, and more financial challenges ahead. “Whatever your views nationally , I’d ask that on 4th May, you continue to trust your local Conservative team to continue their good work.” Cllr Doug Pullen

But Cllr Norman said many of the Tory claims did not match reality.