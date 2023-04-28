Labour say a “six point plan” unveiled by the Conservatives for the future of Lichfield and Burntwood fails to focus on local priorities.
Ahead of the local election on 4th May, the Tories say their proposals will help deliver a “better Lichfield district”.
The six points include:
- Continue to keep council tax low
- Create beautiful communities
- Continue investing in high streets
- Power up communities
- Support local businesses
- Open the Lichfield to Chasewater greenway
But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council, said the evidence demonstrated the Conservatives had not been able to deliver for local residents.
Councillor Norman said:
“After 24 years in control of Lichfield District Council, the Conservatives have run out of steam, run out of ideas and run out of money.
“There is nothing in their 6-point plan to inspire confidence that the stagnation of recent years won’t continue.”Cllr Steve Norman
Unveiling his party’s local plans, Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative group, said local councillors had been creating real improvements for residents.
“As a nation we have battled the effects of Covid, welcomed refugees from a war in Europe and seen three changes of government.
“Away from the national stage, your local councillors have been working tirelessly to improve both our council and our communities.
We’re bringing a new cinema and leisure centre to the district, added new play areas in our parks, created a new business hub for 21 local small businesses and raised thousands for good causes through our community lottery.
“Your local Conservative Councillors remain committed to keeping council tax low – this year we are able to freeze it at just £3.61 per week for an average property.
“But there’s plenty more to do – we can improve as a council, there is more investment to attract, there are more high streets to improve, and more financial challenges ahead.
“Whatever your views nationally , I’d ask that on 4th May, you continue to trust your local Conservative team to continue their good work.”Cllr Doug Pullen
But Cllr Norman said many of the Tory claims did not match reality.
“They say council tax has been frozen, but taxpayers can clearly see that the Conservative county councillors and the Conservative Commissioner have increased theirs so local residents are now paying more this year.
“Local councils, supported by local Conservatives, have lost 60 pence in every pound in government funding since 2010 to be picked up by district council taxpayers. Instead of a government grant, funded through income tax, services have to be funded through what the Local Government Association says is a ‘regressive tax’ – council tax.
“They say they will create beautiful communities, based on changes in planning guidance on design codes. I fear residents will be disappointed about what can be expected from this government policy. Remember, government ministers have overruled Planning Inspectors who have supported local opposition to large-scale developments such as Watery Lane and Arkall Farm.
“They don’t have a great record on consulting residents either as we know from the blue bag fiasco. When they do consult, as with this year’s budget, they ignore the results anyway.
“Supporting local business sounds good too but I’m unclear as to the evidence of that outside of subletting space in the Council House. Certainly, blue badge shoppers have been put off coming to Lichfield.
“Friarsgate has been planned for 20 years during which time a Marks and Spencer department store was going to be tempted to Lichfield in addition to the Lichfield Garrick being a conference centre during the day. Instead, even the little Marks and Spencer food shop left the city.
“And as for support for Burntwood businesses and infrastructure – don’t get me started.”Cllr Steve Norman