Libraries in Lichfield and Burntwood will be offering a commemorative keepsake to mark the coronation.

Staffordshire County Council said the bookmark and pack of wildflower seeds would be available from all of its libraries from 5th May while stocks last.

The project is being funded by Arts Council England who chose wildflower seeds to tie in with the coronation theme of sustainability and biodiversity.

Library staff want people to plant their seeds and then share photos of the growing flowers on social media.

Cllr Simon Tagg said:

“The King’s coronation will be a truly historic event and we want people to be able to join in the celebrations. “It’s great news that our libraries are joining in with their free bookmark and wildflower giveaway. While the bookmark can be put away or saved as a souvenir, staff want people to plant the seeds and then share the photos of the flowers as they grow. “The coronation will be a wonderful opportunity to come together with friends, family, and your local community to be part of history.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

People can also find details of coronation events taking place near them at coronation.gov.uk/share-event.