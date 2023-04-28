Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Longdon ward.

Robert Strachan (Conservatives)

“Brought up in Longdon and having spent 36 years in and around the village, I have had the enormous honour of being your district councillor for the past four years.

“During that time I have devoted myself to challenging harmful or reckless planning applications, being a powerful advocate for residents needing support, and to lobbying our MP, county council and HS2 to address the horrific disruption caused by the construction.

“As member for finance on the district council cabinet, I have distributed over £60million in Covid-19 payments to residents and businesses to help them thrive despite the pandemic.

“I have redesigned our support schemes to offer more and better targeted support to the most vulnerable, and have released money stuck in council reserves to deliver the replacement leisure centre project and the Lichfield cinema project, while freezing the district council’s element of council tax.

“If elected I will continue to protect what makes these villages an amazing place to live, while delivering better amenities for all residents.”

Catherine Wood (Labour)

“I moved to Lichfield with my husband in 2017 to be closer to our children and grandchildren.

“We left the village community in south west England where we had lived for many years, having worked in education and social care, and set out in the hope of finding a warm welcome and making new lives here. We have not been disappointed.

“The past seven years have been busy ones. We are involved with a number of local, community groups and, through them, I have come to value the principled commitment, detailed local knowledge and sheer hard work of our local Labour councillors, so much so that I re-joined the party. Their vision for a ‘Fairer Greener Lichfield’ which will benefit all Lichfeldians is one I share.

“I would work hard alongside them to make it a reality.”

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Longdon ward at Lichfield District Council: