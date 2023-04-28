Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

Phillip Bennion (Liberal Democrats)

“I was district councillor for Mease Valley from 1999-2011 and county councillor for Lichfield Rural East from 2002-2005.

“I have since spent three years as MEP for the West Midlands, sitting on the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, chaired the Liberal Democrats international relations committee and am now a vice president of the global organisation Liberal International.

“In this role I have spoken at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva and acted as an intermediary with political parties in Ukraine, including the government of President Zelensky, on matters concerning the current war.”

Ashley Yeates (Conservatives)

“Four years ago some of you kindly voted for me. Thank you for giving me that opportunity. Schemes I was able bring to life helping people across Mease Valley and the district include:

Community lottery, raising over £50,000 for local good causes so far

Councillor grant, a grant to help community-minded volunteers

LDC online newsletter, informing residents what your council is doing and how they can help you

Covid-19 food service, we approached the Co-op to get food and supplies to vulnerable residents during the pandemic, a scheme now adopted by councils throughout the UK

“We continue buying properties to house the homeless at no cost to taxpayers

“I hope you will support me again so I can continue improving the lives of all in our district with common-sense schemes.”

