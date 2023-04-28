A Lichfield hotel has been refused permission to keep a temporary marquee in place.

Swinfen Hall Hotel had applied to Lichfield District Council to retain the structure.

It had previously been refused permission in 2022, but submitted a revised proposal earlier this year.

A planning statement said:

“The owners of the hotel has a series of weddings already booked in over the next two years. Deposits have been secured and the weddings rely on the use of the marquee.

“These weddings take place between the months of March and September 2023 and 2024. Accordingly, this resubmission is aimed at securing a temporary planning permission to cover the short-term erecting of the marquee during these periods.

“During the previous application, it was suggested that the temporary permission would be requested for a five-year period. A reduction to just two years is a considerable concession, which officers have agreed in principle during pre-application discussions, given the significantly reduced level of harm that would be attributed to the marquee.”

