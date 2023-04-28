A Lichfield hotel has been refused permission to keep a temporary marquee in place.
Swinfen Hall Hotel had applied to Lichfield District Council to retain the structure.
It had previously been refused permission in 2022, but submitted a revised proposal earlier this year.
A planning statement said:
“The owners of the hotel has a series of weddings already booked in over the next two years. Deposits have been secured and the weddings rely on the use of the marquee.
“These weddings take place between the months of March and September 2023 and 2024. Accordingly, this resubmission is aimed at securing a temporary planning permission to cover the short-term erecting of the marquee during these periods.
“During the previous application, it was suggested that the temporary permission would be requested for a five-year period. A reduction to just two years is a considerable concession, which officers have agreed in principle during pre-application discussions, given the significantly reduced level of harm that would be attributed to the marquee.”Planning statement
But a planning decision notice said permission would not be granted.
“The development would comprise inappropriate development within the Green Belt that would cause harm by definition, moderate harm to openness and minor to moderate harm to visual amenity.
“The proposal would be an incongruous form of development that would cause harm to the Grade II* listed Swinfen Hall and Grade II listed walled garden, by virtue of its design, scale and massing.
“The proposal, by virtue of the noise generated and associated disturbance, would result in an unacceptable impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents.”Planning decision notice
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.