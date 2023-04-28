A Lichfield karting star has claimed his second win of the season.

Finlay Lines finished on top of the podium in the third round of the FastR WMKC Championship from Whilton Mill Kart Club last weekend.

The Dan Holland Racing driver stated his intentions early as he went fastest in three of the four free practice sessions, before going fastest in qualifying to take pole position for heat one.

Finlay claimed victory in heat one after making a good start and never really being threatened as he came home with a two second advantage.

Second place in heat two meant a pole position start in the final and he took the lead from the off before holding off pressure from rivals Thomas Hill and Harry Freeman to claim the victory.