Central England Co-op staff with a Too Good To Go bag

A Lichfield retailer says a partnership has helped the equivalent of 160,000 meals being wasted.

Central Co-op said the link-up with Too Good To Go – which allows people to use an app to pick up of discounted food at the end of the day – had passed the milestone.

Each ‘magic bag’ of items costs £4 but contains at least £12 worth of food.

Sophie Trueman, from Too Good To Go, said:

“It’s fantastic to see our partnership with Central Co-op continue to pave the way for a more sustainable future.

“At Too Good To Go, our mission is to make sure good food is enjoyed, not wasted. Our app users get great meals at a great price, businesses reach new customers and recover sunk costs, and we’re reducing the harmful impact of food waste on our planet – it really is a win-win-win.” 

Sophie Truman, Too Good To Go

