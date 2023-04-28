A Lichfield retailer says a partnership has helped the equivalent of 160,000 meals being wasted.

Central Co-op said the link-up with Too Good To Go – which allows people to use an app to pick up of discounted food at the end of the day – had passed the milestone.

Each ‘magic bag’ of items costs £4 but contains at least £12 worth of food.

Sophie Trueman, from Too Good To Go, said: