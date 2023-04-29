A Burntwood business could move to new premises if plans are approved.

Chase Plant Hire is seeking permission to change the use of a unit at Cinder Road on Burntwood Business Park.

In a planning statement, the company said it had been seeking new premises for some time but was keen to remain in the town.

“Since the early 1980s Chase Plant Hire has operated at High Street in Chasetown, providing equipment for hire to the construction industry, local trades and DIY enthusiasts. “With affection and pride it has always been considered the foundation stone of our company. Our intention has always been to have a presence within the hometown that gave rise to our name. “For several years, our presence at Chasetown has not been acceptable for some neighbours who have complained to local authorities and anonymously to professional bodies, endeavouring to restrict or remove the activities of the company. “We have always been considerate and respectful to our neighbours and have embraced negotiations to address complaints and concerns. “During this time we have strived to locate alternative suitable premises. The lease of the unit at Cinder Road offers us the amnesties to function in the capacity that we do at High Street.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals for the new location can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.