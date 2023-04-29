Burntwood’s 50th anniversary season reaches a climax this weekend as they host the Staffordshire Rugby Union President’s Day and participate in one of the two cup finals being staged.

A reception will be hosted by SRU president John McDermott from midday tomorrow (30th April) prior to the Own Cup final between Barton under Needwood and Trentham iwhich kicks off at 12.45.

That fixture will be followed by Burntwood taking on Stafford in the Lewis Taylor Trophy final at 3.15pm.

It will be a tough test for Josh Canning’s side against opponents who currently play in the league above Burntwood, although they will be joining them for next season’s campaign after winning the title.

Burntwood have never beaten Stafford’s first team, but with home advantage the hosts will be up for completing a league and cup double and making it a triple crown after the seconds topped Staffordshire League Division Two East.

Refreshments and food will be available throughout the day, plus a bouncy castle for children and live entertainment in the clubhouse in the evening.

Entry is free with local supporters advised to walk or make use of the car park near Chasetown Football Club.