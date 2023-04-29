A new exhibition in Lichfield will see children explaining what Staffordshire means to them.

The project launches tomorrow (30th April) at Lichfield Cathedral ahead of Staffordshire Day celebrations on Monday.

Artists visited six schools across the county to offer workshops ranging from creative writing to dance to ceramics.

The project has been organised by We Are Staffordshire with the aim to inspire young people’s pride in the county.

Simon Warburton, executive director of Lichfield Cathedral and We Are Staffordshire board member, said:

“We Are Staffordshire recognises that pride in our county needs to start as young as possible. With the kind support of Staffordshire County Council, the board was able to commission several artists to help inspire some of our school children. “I am delighted to be able to help these talented children show their work at Lichfield Cathedral, which will be on display for Staffordshire Day. “Entry to the cathedral is free, so please come to support and see their work.” Simon Warburton

Among the schools taking part was Willows Primary School. Headteacher Jo Whitmore said:

“The children in Year 4 had a fantastic day participating in a dance workshop. “They loved finding out about the origins of the three-looped Stafford knot and used their interpretation of this in their dance. This has helped our children identify with the local area in which they live and learn and has given them a great sense of pride in Staffordshire. “Thank you to the fabulous dance teacher, Claire Pring, for sharing her expertise with us, and thank you to all involved at We are Staffordshire. This was a day that the children won’t ever forget.” Jo Whitmore, Willows Primary School

The exhibition will be in place from 30th April to 4th May.