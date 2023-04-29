Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Shenstone ward.

Matthew Field (Labour)

“I am a key worker in a supermarket who was at work throughout the pandemic and I am eager to make sure that the council works for everyone in the district – but particularly people on low pay, those with caring responsibilities and single parents.

“As a voice for Shenstone I also want to support community groups to access better funding, argue for better access to GPs and campaign for better rural broadband connectivity.”

David Salter (Conservatives)

“I have lived in Shenstone since 1978 and have served as a parish councillor for 20 years, holding the office of chairman of Shenstone Parish Council in 2008-10, 2014-16 and currently since 2018.

“I was also elected to be the district councillor for Shenstone in 2011 and have since served on numerous committees to improve not only Lichfield district in general, but also to advance the requirements and protect the individuality of our own ward and its residents.

“I was honoured in 2016-17 to be elected chairman of the district council.

“I know and love the area and I am resolute in making it as comfortable, safe and enjoyable as possible for residents of all ages.

“A vote for me will ensure the continuation and progression of the support and proactive involvement I have willingly provided to our community continuously for the past 20 years.”

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Shenstone ward at Lichfield District Council: