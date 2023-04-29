Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the St John’s ward.

Jeyan Anketell (Labour)

“I am one of the Labour Party candidates in St John’s Ward, standing for both the Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council. I have been a member of both councils since May 2019.

“I retired from carrying out postdoctoral research in physics at universities in the UK and Canada and then from teaching physics in British secondary schools.

“I have been a self-supporting priest in the Church of England since October 1973, and continue to be on the ministry team at my local parish church.

“I believe in standing up for social justice and economic competence at both local and national levels. I have a high attendance rate at council meetings.

“I am a member of the Lichfield District Council planning committee and also its regulatory and licensing committee, and I make significant contributions to the discussions of both these committees.

“I have been a ‘reading buddy’ at my local primary school for a number of years.”

Deb Baker (Conservatives)

“Throughout the 40 years I’ve lived in St John’s ward I have demonstrated my commitment to serving local residents, improving amenities and our wider district.

“I will continue to help people, champion key issues, fight for better facilities, protect our city’s vibrancy and our natural environment for all to enjoy.”

Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)

“As a former Mayor and Sheriff and current chair of the district council, I have a proven record for taking on and sorting out residents’ issues.

“I enjoy working with local agencies, neighbourhood PCSOs, resident associations and voluntary organisations to get the best for people in this area.”

Rosemary Harvey-Coggins (Labour)

“As a lifelong resident of Lichfield, I am passionate that our city remains a safe, green and pleasant place to live, work and visit. I have lived in St John’s since 2006 with my husband and dog.

“My interest in politics began whilst I was studying at Lancaster University, but I became more involved through my work with USDAW, the trade union for shop and distribution workers.

“I am proud to promote my party’s values of fairness and diversity in local politics.

“My priorities for Lichfield are to strengthen health care provision locally and to move forward work on the Friarsgate site forward so businesses and visitors are welcomed to come to Lichfield. Encouraging businesses to the area will also increase job opportunities for residents.

“I will also liaise with residents and local police to work on the best solutions for problems like anti-social behaviour.”

John Madden (Independent)

“I have demonstrated my commitment to serving the community through my active involvement in various local initiatives and I understand business.

“With my strong business skills and deep understanding of the needs of my constituents, a family man married to my wife 44 years and who cares for animals, I would be an excellent candidate for the role of Saint John’s ward councillor.

“My dedication and passion make me a valuable asset to any team.”

Tim Matthews (Conservatives)

“Living, educated and working in Lichfield all my life, I love the place.

“Proud to serve our community I would seek to ensure Lichfield is a green, safe and thriving place to live for us all.

“St John’s recent new developments must ensure a suitable balance to preserve this lovely ward.”

Simon Partridge (Green Party)

“In the 17 years I’ve lived in Lichfield it feels like our beautiful city has lost its way. We need Green voices on the council more than ever.

“The environment should inform every council decision, but the words of Lichfield District Council’s climate emergency, declared four years ago, now sound as meaningless as those sun-bleached slogans on the Birmingham Road Site hoardings.

“I want plentiful public transport, cycling and walking routes making it easy and pleasurable to move around the city.

“I want the manic house building to stop and those that are approved must be built for people, not profit. New infrastructure – schools and GP surgeries – must be included in developments.

“During the pandemic we rediscovered the importance of our green spaces and I want to see every corner of our city bursting with plant life that residents and visitors – of every species – will benefit from.”

John Smith (Liberal Democrats)

“I was first elected to Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council in 1995 for Leomansley ward.

“I served three terms up to 2011, with a term as Sheriff, and was elected to St John’s ward at Lichfield City Council in 2019.

“I serve on the tenders committee, and the markets and Sheriff’s Ride working groups.”