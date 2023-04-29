A Lichfield museum is on the lookout for new volunteers.

Erasmus Darwin House was restored and reopened to the public in 1999 having previously been home to the grandfather of Charles Darwin.

A spokesperson said:

“The house is run by the Erasmus Darwin Foundation, an independent charitable trust, and and is reliant almost completely upon its own earned income and the help of a team of committed volunteers.

“We are looking to recruit new volunteers who will work on the reception desk, welcoming visitors to the museum and also to help with events and weddings.

“If you have an interest in the Georgian period or the history of science and technology, if you have some spare time – particularly at weekends – are looking for a new challenge, or simply enjoy meeting new people, then Erasmus Darwin House would like to hear from you.”

Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson