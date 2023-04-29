A performance by Marti Pellow in Lichfield is still expected to go ahead despite the singer cancelling his forthcoming tour.

The Wet Wet Wet frontman announced that his Pellow Talk tour had been axed.

In a statement, he said:

“It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I must announce the cancellation of the Pellow Talk tour. “Acting under strict orders from my doctors, I have been instructed not to continue, but to take a period of immediate rest.” Marti Pellow

A statement on the Lichfield Garrick website said his date at the city theatre in October was still expected to take place.