People are being invited to celebrate Staffordshire Day by making a special oatcake.

Chef Niall Keating has created the special recipe to mark the occasion on 1st May.

The dish features a combination of cheese, streaky bacon and specially-made Paradise Carriage.

To complement the oatcakes, Dominic Harvey has also created a citrus cocktail.

Niall said:

“I’m happy to be able to contribute to the Staffordshire Day celebrations by creating this recipe. “As a chef, I’m always looking for inspiration in local produce and Staffordshire oatcakes are a fantastic example of the county’s culinary heritage. “I’ve created a recipe that is easy to follow and showcases the great flavours of Staffordshire. I hope residents enjoy making it as much as I did.” Niall Keating

The recipe can be downloaded online or people can watch Niall making the dish below:

The recipe for the cocktail is available here.

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“We are delighted to have Niall Keating, one of Staffordshire’s most talented chefs, create a recipe that celebrates Staffordshire’s rich culinary heritage. “The Staffordshire oatcake is a much loved dish, and this is a great opportunity for residents to come together and celebrate Staffordshire Day with a delicious brunch featuring some of the county’s best-loved flavours.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

A full list of Staffordshire Day events can be found on the Enjoy Staffordshire website.