Details of where Lichfield’s bus station could move to as part of a city centre redevelopment to have been revealed.

The current location forms part of the former Friarsgate land which is being developed as part of the rebadged Birmingham Road Site.

But concerns had been raised over where the bus station could be located if it moves as part of the proposed mixed use development.

In a response on the issue on social media, Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the facility would only be moved a short distance.

“It will likely move over the road as part of a reconfigured entrance to the train station, with some traffic calming to make crossing the road a lot more favourable to pedestrians and cyclists.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen revealed the detail in a discussion with residents on the role of the cinema being built in a former shop unit.

He added that the new multi-screen scheme could unlock further opportunities for city centre redevelopment.