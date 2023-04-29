A retired GP hoping to be elected to Lichfield District Council says action is needed to tackle health issues facing local residents.

Dr Richard Henshaw will stand for the Liberal Democrats in the Leomansley ward in the local elections on 4th May.

He said residents had been clear about the need for change to help tackle challenges facing local health provision.

“During this election campaign, health and care are coming up again and again on the doorstep as priority issues for residents in Lichfield. “I was a GP in Lichfield for 24 years and am picking up so much concern during this campaign from residents about the crisis in our health and care services. “As a Liberal Democrat I care about our community and my party has sensible policies which would make a real difference to residents’ lives.” Dr Richard Henshaw

The Lib Dems have outlined plans to train 8,000 more GPs across the UK and tackle problems people face accessing NHS dental treatment.

The party has also called for the Carers’ Allowance to be boosted by £1,000 a year.

Dr Henshaw said:

“As Liberal Democrats we say that these policies need to be funded by a fairer tax system. “We are honest and straight that that means that those in our community on higher incomes will have to pay some more tax to solve the crisis in our public services.” Dr Richard Henshaw