A Burntwood building company has been named as one of the best places to work in the country.

Cameron Homes, which is part of the Tara Group, was listed 60th in the medium organisation category by Great Place to Work UK.

The ranking, which was announced at an awards ceremony in London, was based on the results of a survey which considers factors such as corporate culture, ethos and policies.

The company employs 138 people and offer a benefits package and employee progression and development opportunities.

It follows the Tara Group’s Keon Homes brand securing a 33rd ranking in the Best Workplace Small Business ceremony.

Carli Gallier, people manager at Tara Group, said: