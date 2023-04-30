Drivers are being reminded not to leave valuables on show in cars after a purse was stolen from a vehicle at a Chasewater car park.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 4pn yesterday (29th April).

After gaining entry to the vehicle, the offender took a purse that had been left in the footwell.

PCSO Deryn Small, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Please make sure that if you are leaving your vehicle that you secure it correctly and do not leave valuables on show – this makes your vehicle and belongings an easy target for criminals.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident 591 of 29th April.