Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded that they need to put their bins out as normal over the forthcoming Bank Holiday periods.

Collections scheduled for either tomorrow (1st May) or the following Monday (8th May) will take place as normal, Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

Nigel Harris, general manager of the Joint Waste Service, said:

“We know that residents will be keen to know whether an additional Bank Holiday will impact our service. “However, our teams will be working on both the Early May Bank Holiday and the bank holiday for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. “We hope this will help residents tidy up after their street parties and celebrations.” Nigel Harris

For more information on collections visit the Lichfield District Council website.