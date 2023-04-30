Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Stowe ward.

Hugh Ashton (Liberal Democrats)

“From my time as a city councillor and my work as a volunteer for various organisations, I have learned of some of the different conflicting issues which affect this city, especially those which affect Stowe ward.

“There is a need to balance the historic nature of the city with the needs of 21st century residents and businesses – a problem which is not unique to Lichfield.

“I can draw on many years of experience of living in a city with similar problems – Kamakura in Japan – and use my knowledge of the mistakes and successes of the local government there, as well as those of other cities in the UK who must find solutions to these problems.

“I am proud to be a member of a party – the Liberal Democrats – with a long history of promoting policies which result in a fairer, more caring, and greener community.”

Russell Bragger (Labour)

“I am seeking election in Stowe because I want to make Lichfield fairer and greener.

“I am a retired teacher and trade unionist who will bring my skills and passion to supporting the people of Lichfield.

“I believe the council needs to support the most vulnerable and to encourage those that are working in voluntary groups and small business to make Lichfield a prosperous and caring place to live.

“All decisions of the council should consider increasing inclusivity and improving the environment.

“Lichfield needs a change after years of Tory complacency.”

Ann Hughes (Labour)

“I was born and educated in Staffordshire, and have lived in Lichfield since 1996.

“I was a school governor for 12 years, and helped establish the recent Back to School Bank.

“I am a founder of the Wayward Women history group, and a member of Lichfield District City of Sanctuary.

“Lichfield is a great place to live, but has suffered from years of Tory complacency. I don’t underestimate the problems Labour will face when, as I hope, we win control of the district and city councils – given the drastic Tory cuts to local funding and the limits to our powers.

“With other Labour councillors, and through engagement with community groups, I will work to make Lichfield a fairer, greener district, and, given my own professional background as a historian, to ensure we unlock the potential of a culture and heritage more diverse and more exciting than we now imagine.”

Angela Lax (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Paul McDermott (Liberal Democrats)

“Having been elected in 2019 as a Liberal Democrat on to Lichfield City Council representing Stowe ward I have done my best to look after the interests of the residents of the ward and of the city as a whole.

“I am hoping that following the forthcoming elections I will be able to make an even bigger contribution as a councillor on both Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council.

“As a practising Christian I have been a member of Lichfield Methodist Church since moving here and am currently a worship leader with considerable involvement in various aspects of worship music.

“I believe we need a change in the running of both local councils and a vote for the Liberal Democrats, a party that listens and cares, is a way to make that happen.”

Jon O’Hagan (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Marcus Simmons (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.