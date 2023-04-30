Elaine Hutchings, Cllr Jamie Checkland, Stuart Lawrence, and Cllr Paul Jones with pupils Daniel Sirell and Brandon Harvey

Youngsters at a Lichfield school were stars for a day when they staged a talent contest.

Rocklands School invited parents and dignitaries along to watch as each child at the school showed off their singing, dancing, music, art and even hoola-hooping skills.

The Rockland’s Got Talent contest yesterday was judged by former headteacher Sandra Swift, chair of governors Jean Powell and Stuart Lawrence.

Stuart – the brother of Stephen Lawrence – was in the school talking to pupils about how to make positive change and use their voice for good.

He said he was absolutely blown away by the children’s performances.

“We have all heard the mantra ‘every child matters’, but Rocklands takes that saying to its heart. “The performances have been incredible, with every pupil having their chance to shine.” Stuart Lawrence

Dignitaries invited included Lichfield Mayor Cllr Jamie Checkland, deputy mayor Cllr Paul Jones and Elaine Hutchings, founder of the Helping Each Other group.

Winners at the event were Daniel Sirell, who sang I’m a Believer, Brandon Harvey with his tribute to Elvis, and Ziva Daly who sang Let it Go. The winning class was Owls who did a dance for the audience.

