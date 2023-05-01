Acoustic blues star Pistol Pete Wearn will perform alongside fiddle player Olly Parry when he takes to the stage in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the duo on 12th May as they deliver material grounded in pre-war blues, country, vaudeville and hot jazz.

The city centre venue’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“Blues fans are in for a real treat as Pistol Pete celebrates the release of the new album – his superb musicianship always makes an impression.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show, at £12 are available at thehubstmarys.co.uk.