Burntwood rounded off their 50th anniversary season in fitting style by edging out Stafford 33-27 to add the Lewis Taylor Trophy to their league title.

Captain Josh Canning with the league trophy and club chairman Ben Holt with the Lewis Taylor Trophy

The CCE Sportsway side had never defeated Stafford at first team level before, but with the benefit of a raucous home crowd they ground out the win in an evenly matched contest that was only decided in the closing minutes.

Josh Canning’s side got off to a good start after turning Stafford possession over in their first attack. Billy Fisher broke over halfway and kicked deep into opposition territory. A charged down clearance kick kept the pressure on and Luke Rookyard finished off a series of close range drives with a try in the left corner after five minutes.

Six minutes later they moved further ahead. Ben Holt found good ground with a kick to touch. Line out possession was moved wide to winger Sion Edwards who set up a sustained drive by the forwards for Jack Johnson to touch down wide out. Brett Taylor’s fine conversion made it 12-0.

Stafford hit back almost immediately when a penalty award at the restart was kicked to the clubhouse corner. After working the ball across field and back, Sam Langley dotted down in the corner. However, there was no conversion as winger Edwards was out sharply to charge the attempted kick down.

Stafford gained the ascendancy assisted by the hosts conceding a string of penalties. Scrum half Jack Butcher denied one threat when he was quickly round a set scrum to dislodge the ball from his opposite number.

The scores were levelled on 28 minutes. They were held up over the line to provide a goal line drop out. The ball didn’t find touch and the visitors drove close to the line for Alex Rock to score and Dan Mills to convert.

Stafford took the lead for the first time four minutes later. Their three quarters moved the ball well to create the opening for Jerry Qasenivalu to score wide out. Mills added a fine conversion for 12-19.

Back came Burntwood on 36 minutes helped by a penalty award kicked to the left corner. A trademark line out move saw Rookyard score his second try of the game which went unconverted.

Skipper Canning was guilty of a leading elbow to present Stafford with three points courtesy of a Mills penalty and a lead of five points close to half time. However, the scores were level again at the break and it was that man Rookyard who completed his hat trick of tries, finishing off a close range drive initiated by Alfie Dewsbury’s line out take.

The weather conditions deteriorated but the rugby was enthralling as both sides battled to gain the upper hand early in the second period.

On 54 minutes, Burntwood broke the deadlock. Good handling by the backs from a penalty award drew the visitors’ one way and then the other to open a gap for winger Edwards to score in the clubhouse corner.

Stafford went through the phases to level the scores again on 69 minutes. Mills eventually went through to score but his conversion attempt slipped the wrong side of the posts.

With extra time looming, Burntwood were awarded a penalty wide on the left. Taylor kept his nerve to kick the goal to take a three point lead with five minutes left. He added a second penalty three minutes later and his side saw out the remaining time to start the wild celebrations in the home camp.

SRU President John McDermott presented the trophy and medals immediately after the game and later presented league winners’ trophies to 1st XV skipper Josh Canning and 2nd XV Skipper Craig Seedhouse to cap a memorable season for the Burntwood club.