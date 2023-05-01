A special coronation edition of a TV antiques programme filmed in Lichfield will air this week.

The episode of Bargain Hunt to air on BBC One at 12.15pm on Friday (5th May) features auction scenes at Richard Witnerton Auctioneers.

It will feature presenter Christina Trevanion alongside experts Roo Irvine and Raj Bisram as they guide the blue and red teams.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: