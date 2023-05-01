A special coronation edition of a TV antiques programme filmed in Lichfield will air this week.
The episode of Bargain Hunt to air on BBC One at 12.15pm on Friday (5th May) features auction scenes at Richard Witnerton Auctioneers.
It will feature presenter Christina Trevanion alongside experts Roo Irvine and Raj Bisram as they guide the blue and red teams.
Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:
“It was wonderful to be hosting Bargain Hunt again at The Lichfield Auction Centre.
“There was lots of exciting action as the teams battled it out, so tune in to BBC One on Friday or catch up on iPlayer to celebrate the coronation Bargain Hunt-style.”Richard Winterton