Local election candidates in Lichfield say rising crime is a “real concern” for residents.

Lib Dem candidates say Home Office statistics showing low numbers of burglaries resulting in offenders being charged were among the issues being discussed on the doorstep.

Paul McDermott, who will contest the Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council, said residents wanted to see a more visible policing presence.

“Lichfield is not a high-crime area, but we are hearing very real worries about the rising level of crime in the Lichfield district. “Of special concern are the increased incidence of car theft, anti-social behaviour and violent crime. “When we talk on the doorstep to Lichfield residents, one issue that is very often raised is the need for a more visible police presence. “Since 2010, when the Conservatives took office nationally, two-thirds of England’s police stations, including Lichfield’s, have been closed as the result of cuts.” Paul McDermott

Hugh Ashton, who will also hope to win a seat in the Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council, said a study by the Centre of Economic Policy Research that found police funding has fallen by 20% in real term demonstrated the “sad truth” facing local residents.

“Although the Conservatives point to their recent police recruitment figures, they ignore two very important points. “Firstly, though police figures have now returned to the pre-austerity levels, the general population has increased, resulting in a lower per capita level of policing, together with reduced access to police services. “Also, the sad truth is that many experienced officers have left the police, adding to public worries about crime.” Hugh Ashton

Paul Ray, who will contest the Chadsmead ward, said that Staffordshire Police’s recent moves away from “over-centralised policing” were welcome.

“Following consultations between local residents, police, and myself, I am happy to welcome PC Malcolm Dickenson as our new city centre officer. “I am also happy to see the changes to policy, such as the Local Policing Teams, and the move away from over-centralised policing”. Paul Ray

