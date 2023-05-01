Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Whittington and Streethay ward.

Claire Booker (Labour)

“I am a retired RAF squadron leader having completed over 20 years of military service. My final posting to Whittington resulted in my family deciding to stay in the area and put down roots here.

“Since 2020, I have taken the supporting role at home for my paramedic husband and two children who needed to be home-schooled through the pandemic – my youngest child is still in Whittington Primary School.

“A qualified ski instructor, who has worked at the Snowdome, I started my own business in 2021 and try to live the good life of self-sufficiency by keeping an allotment and chickens.”

Richard Holland (Conservatives)

“Having been elected to the parish council only last year, it would be an honour and a privilege to now represent our fellow residents at Lichfield District Council, where I will continue to work with fellow councillors to make this ward the best it can possibly be.”

Jennifer Mackintosh (Labour)

“I am British born from Jamaican parents. I was born in Leeds, West Yorkshire and moved to Birmingham in 1986.

“I recently moved to Streethay – mainly because of the similarities to Leeds with friendly people, cobbled streets, and small unique businesses.

“My previous experiences have mainly involved working in the public sector after obtaining a BA Honours in Social Housing.

“I am a union representative, supporting members from the working and private sectors. I am also the founder and CEO of a social enterprise called The Ujima Partnership CLG, which aims to make a positive contribution to the community.

“I am standing as a Labour candidate because I believe in the ethos of the party and would like to offer my support by utilising my skills.

“If I am elected, I would identify the main concerns within my constituency, and seek to resolve this by engaging with the local community and external agencies to deliver positive outcomes.”

Mark Pritchard (Labour)

“Working as a doctor I have seen how our environment and community affect our ability to live healthy, happy, fulfilled lives.

“Specialising in public health medicine, I have worked with local authorities. I know the impact good councillors can make.

“I will make sure our council does the best to support our community, ensuring we have easy access to good local services, thriving outdoor spaces, and homes that are warm, efficient and mould-free.

“I have also seen how confusing council procedures can be. I am determined to be active and accessible in helping residents with problems to get the support they need, be that arranging direct support from our council, or acting as an advocate, amplifying local voices on a broader stage.

“I am honoured to have been selected as a candidate and will endeavour to do my very best to justify your vote for me.”

Andrew Rushton (Liberal Democrats)

“I am currently a final-year student at De Montfort University in Leicester, taking a joint honours degree in history and politics.

“As I have grown up in Whittington and Lichfield, I take a keen interest in wanting to change the area for the better.

“I am standing in Whittington and Streethay at Lichfield District Council and Leomansley at Lichfield City Council.”

Harry Warburton (Conservatives)

“As a long-standing parish and now district councillor, I will continue to work for all our residents including those we have newly welcomed here.

“I live in this large and diverse ward and will work on ensuring it is a great place to live and work.

“On Thursday 4th May you have three votes. Use them all for your three Conservative candidates to get things done in Whittington and Streethay.”

Alan White (Conservatives)

“It has been my privilege to represent the ward for the last 20 years.

“During that time, I have got to know many residents, and from time to time, assist with problems that arise.

“If re-elected on the 4th May I pledge to continue working hard for everyone in the ward.”