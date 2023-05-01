People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to honour the memory of a loved one by supporting a lifesaving charity.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity saw more than 2,000 people create a dedicated online tribute last year.

The bespoke online page allows them to share photos, music and memories to celebrate the life of a loved one.

More than 2,000 people in the last year chose to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity by honouring a loved one’s memory with a dedicated online tribute.

Donations made in memory raised more than £550,000 for the charity during that period, which helped to fund 188 air ambulance missions.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Due to our rapid response and advanced clinical care, we go out to some of the most extreme medical emergencies and traumatic injuries. “Our in-memory fundraising offers supporters comfort in keeping the memory of their loved ones alive. “All those who choose to donate in memory of a loved one this spring will receive a complimentary pack of seeds to plant as a fitting tribute, where seasonal flowers will bloom in celebration of their loved one’s life.” Emma Wood, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

To find out more about how to create a tribute page visit midlandsairambulance.com/in-memory.