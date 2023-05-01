A former church could be converted into offices if plans are approved.

The proposals for a change of use have been submitted for the Springhill Methodist Church on Walsall Road near Muckley Corner.

A planning statement said the offices were to be used by an unnamed local company.

“The site is currently a de-consecrated church in need of regeneration. “The ground floor of the building will contain office space, toilets and a kitchen space for the occupiers to use. The existing loft of the church is to be used for storage of various office amenities. “Externally, two parking spaces are to be formed within the confines of the site ownership, due to the small numbers of staff to be on site at any one time, two parking spaces are sufficient for the development.” Planning statement

Full details on the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.