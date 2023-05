Foodies in Burntwood are in for a treat as a new grub club launches in the town.

Traders such as Chef Stef, Disco Fries and Event Crepe will be at the launch of the monthly event at Burntwood Leisure Centre on 5th May.

As well as street food and drink, the Burntwood Grub Club will also offer live music.

The event takes place from 5pm to 10pm. It will then run on the first Friday night of every month.