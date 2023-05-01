A unique live show offering families the chance to meet animals from around the world is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Animal Guyz give audiences the chance to see an elephant, a pangolin, an orangutan, gorillas and a sloth – all without any of the creatures actually being on stage.

The show will also feature dinosaurs, including a triceratops and its baby.

The show was created in 2020 with the aim to entertain and educate families without the use of any live animals.

Founder Craig Crowton said:

“It was five years in the making, but we felt it was vital that we were able to show people everywhere different animals, help them learn and appreciate these amazing creatures, but do so in a way that meant we didn’t use real animals. “It’s an animal show that even a vegan will love!” Craig Crowton

Exactly how the animals and dinosaurs appear on the stage is something that will be revealed at the show, but the audience will enjoy sketches, songs and comedy as well as opportunities to learn and be educated about animals from all over the world.

“Our aim is to deliver a show like no other and send people home thoroughly entertained and with loads more knowledge about animals. “We cram so much in, even things like animal phobias, and we do it a fun way that means you’re learning without even realising it.” Craig Crowton

The Animal Guyz will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 25th June. Tickets are available online.