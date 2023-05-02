The 60th anniversary of the end of National Service will be marked at a ceremony in Alrewas.

The Royal British Legion will host the event at the National Memorial Arboretum on 16th May.

More than two million men served during the period of conscription, with the 395 National Servicemen who died on active duty inscribed on the Armed Forces Memorial.

A spokesperson said:

“The date marks the 60th anniversary since the last serviceman was demobbed from National Service. “The event here at Arboretum will highlight the role of National Servicemen through an on-site exhibition, testimonies, music and a Service of Remembrance.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

For more details visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.