The leader of Lichfield District Council’s Conservatives says he is keen to see the introduction of “practical and policy changes” to help end the use of food banks.

Political parties across the spectrum have pledged their support to a campaign by Lichfield Foodbank to end the need for the service by 2025.

It comes as figures reveal that Lichfield district is second only to the city of Stoke-on-Trent across the Staffordshire region in terms of the volume of food parcels being handed out.

Figures for the year ending 31st March, showed that more than 10,000 food parcels were distributed in the district.

Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative group at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We know that ending food bank usage will not happen overnight, but we believe that by earnestly focusing on this as a goal, we can make in-roads over the coming years. “If elected in May, I would very much welcome a meeting with the food bank to identify both practical and policy changes that could be made to work towards eliminating food banks.” Doug Pullen

Lichfield Foodbank said that organisations such as theirs were only a “sticking plaster” over the problem.

The Conservative leader, who will stand in the Boley Park ward at the local elections on Thursday (4th May), said action was already being taken to help dealer with the broader issues.

“The very best way to end food bank usage in Lichfield is to ensure that not only are there sufficient jobs, but that those jobs are well-paid enough to avoid in-work poverty. “In this regard, Lichfield is expected to be the fourth fastest growing economy in the country next year, and we want to ensure local people benefit the most from this growth. “We understand that the issue of food bank usage is complex, and not something that can be solved solely by increasing levels of employment and pay. However, we firmly believe that we have a role to play in ending the need for food banks in our area. “We have already implemented policies that are intended to increase wages and job opportunities locally, creating a more prosperous community for our community – including the local council tax support scheme, which provides more financial support to residents on the lowest incomes, distributes support more fairly to claimants based on their incomes and circumstances, and creates less paperwork and confusion. “This is designed to leave more cash in resident’s pockets at the end of the month. “We have also reduced debt recovery activity carried out with the most financially vulnerable residents – the morally right thing to do, as well as the financially sound thing to do. “We have also stationed council staff at the local food bank to ensure that people are accessing all the help they are entitled to – again, focusing on ensuring that residents have access to the cash that they are entitled to.” Doug Pullen

