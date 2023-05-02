A farm business could house more than 150,000 chickens in new units if plans are approved.

Dunnimere Farm hopes to build three “poultry growing and rearing units” along with a dwelling for workers and other associated structures.

The broiler chickens would be housed in three poultry sheds of Portway Lane in Harlaston as part of a proposal to diversify the business, which currently rears beef, sheep, turkey and poultry along with carrying out arable farming.

A planning statement said:

“The site for the proposed poultry units and rural workers dwelling is currently intensive arable land. This proposal will allow the business to diversify further into the growing sector of white meat production alongside the current enterprises at Wigginton Fields Farm. “The volatility of the red meat sector has its challenges, with the influence of the export market and fluctuations in the value of the pound, this has made the business realise that they need to secure an alternative income stream in order to be sustainable and to remove the reliance away from this sector to allow the business to grow and develop. “Dunnimere Poultry Ltd propose the building of three poultry houses. The unit will be used for growing birds that will produce meat for human consumption. “The new development will accommodate circa 156,000 birds.” Planning statement

The proposals also include four nine-metre high feed bins alongside the three sheds.

The application also outlines plans to deal with the tonnes of waste produced by the birds.

“The manure will be removed from the poultry unit following each crop cycle and will then be stored in a covered manure store before being applied to the land in accordance with good agricultural practice for soil, water and air in accordance with the control of pollution, slurry and agricultural fuel regulations in line with the farm’s manure management plan. “This is grassland and manure spread at correct rates will be a useful asset for the business. The disposal areas mostly lie well away from other residential properties.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.