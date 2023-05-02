A Green Party candidate has called for land left vacant since the collapse of the Friarsgate scheme to be turned into a “pocket park”.

The site of the former Tempest Ford garage is among the locations earmarked for redevelopment through the rebranded Birmingham Road Site.

But Simon Partridge, who will stand in the St Johns ward, said a look at the rest of the city centre showed that many of the potential uses put forward for the scheme were not necessary.

“There has been a lot of talk during this election about what should be built on the so-called Birmingham Road Site – but I propose a radical alternative to building anything at all. I would like to see the site turned into a ‘pocket park’. “Why build new shops when we already have empty ones? Why add more housing when the outskirts already groan under the weight of new developments? Instead let’s breathe some life into our city centre with a green oasis where people can meet up and where the nature we so desperately need to protect can thrive.” Simon Partridge

Lichfield District Council has yet to finalise the exact scheme, but a mixed use development is being considered which could include food and drink outlets, shops, housing and offices.

But Mr Partridge said the chance to create a green gateway for visitors and residents should not be overlooked.

“A pocket park would be a vibrant community asset with space for wildlife, play, education and relaxation. “Imagine visitors to Lichfield emerging from the train station to be greeted not by some identikit urban monstrosity but by trees and wildflowers. “Let’s make our city even more beautiful with a green gateway that welcomes everyone “In their election materials the Labour, the Conservatives and the Lib Dems have all committed to protecting and enhancing our green spaces, so a new pocket park in the heart of Lichfield should be on the agenda of whoever has overall control come Friday morning. “It’s time to make good on the promises made four years ago in the council’s climate emergency declaration. “It’s also time to start investing in wellbeing of the people of Lichfield.” Simon Partridge