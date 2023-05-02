The Equators will be bringing their brand of ska, pop and reggae forged over decades in the music business to the stage in Lichfield this month.

The band were formed in 1977 before being discovered by Stiff Records when they appeared alongside fellow Birmingham group The Beat.

During their time with Stiff Records – with stablemates including Madness and Elvis Costello – they also worked with Desmond Dekker on his Black an Dekker album.

Founding member Rocky Bailey said:

“It was a wonderful time in our life. “Stiff Records was always full of surprises – one day we’re recording with Desmond Dekker and The Pioneers, the next time we’re recording our first single, Baby Come Back, with pop-reggae producer and musician Eddy Grant.” Rocky Bailey, The Equators

Tickets for their show at the Lichfield Guildhall on 20th May are available online.