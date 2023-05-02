A talk at a Lichfield museum will shine a spotlight on the Shugborough estate.

The garden team at the historic location will be at Erasmus Darwin House for the talk at 2pm on 17th May.

A spokesperson said:

“The talk will take you on a journey to discover the history of the estate, and how they honour, conserve, share, champion and enhance Shugborough, together with their future plans. “After a short break for tea and coffee, members of the Erasmus Darwin House garden team will also take visitors on a tour of our award-winning herb garden.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.