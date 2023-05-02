A local tennis club is hosting an open day to encourage more people to take up the sport.

Lichfield Friary Lawn Tennis Club will host the free event between 11am and 1pm on 20th May.

The Darnford Lane club operates daytime and evening social sessions, adult teams and a thriving junior section.

There are six floodlit all-weather courts and a newly-refurbished clubhouse, which recently opened thanks to grants from the HS2 Community and Environment Fund and the Swinfen Broun Charitable Trust

The open day will feature taster sessions, plus racket demonstrations:

11am -12pm – Mini Tennis (aged 5-9)

11am -12pm – Cardio Tennis

12-1pm – Fun drill session (Adults)

12-1 pm – Junior tennis (aged 10-16)

12-1 pm – Free play (opportunity to try demo rackets)

A spokesperson said:

“It doesn’t matter whether you are new to the sport or returning with a rusty racket, everyone is welcome. “Also, for those joining on the day there is a special offer of no joining fee and get the rest of May for free.” Lichfield Friary Lawn Tennis Club spokesperson

To book a place on the free open day email charlotte@micro-sports.co.uk. For more information on the event visit www.lichfieldfriarytennis.co.uk.