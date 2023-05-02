People across the county have celebrated Staffordshire Day.
The event took place yesterday (1st May) and featured events including a garden party at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Cllr Phillip White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:
“Staffordshire Day is our annual celebration and once again it was great to see so many people, organisations and attractions joining in the fun.
“This day is a great opportunity for us to showcase everything our wonderful county has to offer, from our rich history and heritage to our stunning locations and fantastic attractions.
“I’d like to thank everyone who helped make this year’s celebrations such a huge success, including our tourism businesses and everybody who put on an event.”Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council
