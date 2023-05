Drivers travelling between Whittington and Elford are being warned of more than a month of disruption when a road closure takes place this summer.

Repairs will be made to Elford Bridge from 31st July to 8th September.

The work will see the closure of the access to Fisherwick Road from the bridge during the time period.

The Grade II listed 18th century structure features three semi-circular arches which span the River Tame.

The repairs will see work carried out on the parapet and retaining wall.